



BRAINTREE (CBS) –Black Friday was in full swing at the South Shore Plaza. Shoppers waiting to take full advantage of the deals started lining up as early as 10 p.m. on Thursday.

“It was quite crazy last night when you were probably sleeping,” said the mall’s general manager Rick Tonzi. “We opened the doors at 10, it was cold out, windy. They come in, they get their cup of coffee, then they go line up in front of their favorite stores and then at 12, 12:30, probably 70 percent of the stores are opened. And the madness begins. Wall to wall people.”

Tonzi said shoppers appear in waves, first, right when stores opened, then Friday midmorning, Friday afternoon around 2 p.m., and after dinner.

“It was really crazy this morning when I came in,” said shopper Wendy Adams. “It’s crazy but it’s fun.”

“I got a few gifts, a few things for myself, and a few for my kids,” she said. Her advice? “Come early, have fun and be ready to stand in line.”

Among the mayhem, the Coates family had it down to a science.

“This year particularly marks our 35th year of actually what we call our Black Friday shopping. It’s a big landmark, we’re excited to make it at least 35 years and running without missing a year,” Lisa Sturrows said.

The family is equipped with matching shirts that say Bella’s Black Friday team. “It’s funny, we started out as just coming out and then we were like ‘oh, let’s be cool’ so I made us some shirts,” Lisa said. “It turned it into something of shopping to more of a tradition, a family tradition. Makes an excuse for us to all come out, silly as it may be, it’s something that we all do together.”

The youngest member of the multigenerational bunch is 11.

“The pace is a little fast, we are hoping that our second and third generation picks it up and actually continues it on,” said Lisa.

It all started with the matriarch of the family, Isabella Coates. Bella’s Black Friday team is rightfully named after her.

She called the tradition “something to look forward to every year. The time goes by so fast.”

Experts said the best Black Friday deals are typically appliances, electronics and winter wear. Toys will be the cheapest in two weeks leading up to Christmas.