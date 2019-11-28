BOSTON (CBS) – A warm meal and the camaraderie of your military family– that’s what was offered to hundreds of veterans at the New England Center and Home for Veterans on Thanksgiving.

The Government Center facility is home to about 100 veterans in apartments, and 186 more going through a transitional phase and working to get back on their feet.

On Thursday, all veterans were welcome to the center for a free meal. “Everyone here has a mutual bond,” said Dean Lewis, who works at the center.

“I thank God every day I’m here,” said Eddie Blake, a transitional resident of 21 months. “Very thankful to this place. They helped me out a lot.”

After tours in South Korea, Hawaii and more, he’s been through a lot, and now has to spend Thanksgiving without his wife.

“But I’ll get through it,” Blake said. “This is just a season. As God puts it in the Bible, I’m just going through a season.”

That’s the case for most of the veterans there — they’re going through a season, getting back to reality after years of service and graciously enjoying a warm meal with their military family this holiday.

“Just thankful that a place like this exists,” said resident Brad Emery Tucker. “God is definitely looking out for me in a number of ways.”