BOSTON (CBS) — Fifty-two turkeys in the oven, 120 pounds of vegetables, and 15 gallons of gravy are just some of what’s served up at the St. Francis House for Thanksgiving. Volunteers gathered on Thursday morning to make it all happen.

But the day was about more than food.

Chef Seth Green said, “This is a day where you get family, friends and we can bring some of that to our guests. That’s not something they normally get. We can have people come in and treat them like people, treat them like human beings like they are.”

Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara dropped off some pies from Modern Pastry.

” I love giving, I love giving more than getting,” Chara said. “It’s something very humbling when you are doing this kind of thing and you can see all these people who are coming here, helping and being part of it. I’m just a small piece of the big puzzle.”

More than 50 volunteers signed up to help serve about 350 people experiencing homelessness.

Volunteer Karen D’Amico said, “I feel like we get more from them than they get from us.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also stopped by to carve up a ceremonial slice of turkey.

“I think people know that we are with them, in whatever that they might be going through, that we want to make their life better and help them and that’s our goal,” Walsh said.

It was a meaningful meal for everyone involved.

Karen LaFrazia, CEO and President of St. Francis House said, “I think what amazes me more is the resiliency of people and their ability to really change the trajectory of their lives.”