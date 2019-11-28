BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots need a kicker yet again. Nick Folk reportedly had an appendectomy early Thursday morning and won’t be able to play Sunday.
CLNS Media Network’s Mike Petraglia had the first report of the procedure and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed by saying it was “done laparoscopically, minimally invasive, which should mean a short recovery time.”
Petraglia said Folk “will almost certainly be out for Sunday” when the Patriots play the Texans in Houston.
The Patriots signed Folk October 29 after cutting Mike Nugent. Nugent was brought in after the Patriots lost Stephen Gostkowski for the season after a Week 4 win in Buffalo. Gostkowski aggravated a hip injury, which required surgery.
Folk went 2-for-4 on field goals and he connected on his only extra point attempt Sunday against Dallas at Gillette Stadium.
