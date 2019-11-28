Comments
WELLESLEY (CBS) — The nation’s oldest public high school football rivalry ended with a bench-clearing brawl on Thanksgiving. Wellesley and Needham players went after each other with just two minutes left in the game.
The home team, Wellesley, was up 27 to nothing. Officials called the game once punches were thrown.
It was the 132nd game between the two teams.
Needham’s head coach said he had no comment on the fight.
It is unclear what kind of punishments could be handed down.
