FALL RIVER (CBS) — Ahead of Black Friday, some are hard at work in Fall River. The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fall River is bustling with holiday orders.
More than a thousand full-time associates are there every day working to get items of all sizes to customers across New England.
“We’ve been preparing all year,” said Rich Hanna, the general manager. “Especially this summer, we’ve been filling the building up. We have almost three million items for customers to purchase.”
Hanna said the center does one and two-day shipping, as well as same-day delivery to the Boston area if customers order by noon.
“And the way we’ve been preparing– we’ve been doing a lot of training,” Hanna said. We’ve been doing a lot of cleaning and organizing so that on Black Friday we’re ready to ship hundreds of thousands of orders to customers all over Massachusetts and New England.”
Right now, it’s crunch time.
