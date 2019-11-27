Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – An injured Worcester firefighter who was saved by Lt. Jason Menard has been released from the hospital.
Firefighter Christopher Pace was injured at a four-alarm fire at a home on Stockholm Street earlier this month. He escaped through a third-floor window with the help of Lt. Menard, who died in the line of duty.
Pace was seriously burned and broke 14 bones. He was released from UMass Memorial on Tuesday.
At Lt. Menard’s funeral, Christopher’s brother Daniel said, “His actions are the reason my only brother is still here today and because of that, we are forever indebted to the entire Menard family.”
