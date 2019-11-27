



What 11-year-old boy wouldn’t want to drive a go-kart? In the video above, Chris McKinnon took Raul to the racetrack to get to know him.

(MARE) – Raul is a very funny, witty eleven-year-old boy of African American and Hispanic descent. Raul is very athletic and currently plays flag football, tackle football, and enjoys going to the gym with his sports team. Other than sports, Raul also likes to play video games and likes to cook!

Raul is currently on grade level at school and particularly enjoys math. He is working on writing and reading comprehension. Raul interacts well with his current foster family and gets along with his foster brother, although the two can sometimes egg each other on.

Raul is legally freed for adoption. He would do best in a two-parent family. Raul can do well with older children in the home or should be the only child. He will thrive in a family that can give him structure, routine, and guidance. It is important that a family be open to maintaining contact with Raul’s two siblings, who are placed separately.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.