BOSTON (CBS) — There was only a light serving of Patriots on the field Wednesday morning. Several players were missing from the team’s first practice of Week 13.
Defensive stalwarts Stephon Gilmore, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower, along with starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn, were among the players not spotted on the field behind Gillette Stadium during the media portion of Wednesday’s practice. Maybe they just wanted to beat traffic ahead of the holiday. Or given the number of players that were absent Wednesday, there could be a little bit of a bug going around the New England locker room.
We’ll know when the first practice/injury report is released later Wednesday.
Here we go and @Patriots practice today and some big names were missing. No Stephon Gilmore, Dont’a Hightower, Jamie Collins, Patrick Chung, JoeJuan Williams, Isaiah Wynn, Jermaine Eluemunor or Ryan Izzo. #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/63vRCi9jUV
— Levan Reid (@LevanReid) November 27, 2019
Injured wide receivers Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) were both on the field though, so there’s a chance they’ll return to action Sunday night against the Texans. Both missed last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.
The Patriots will practice again Thursday and Friday before heading to Houston for a Sunday Night Football tilt with the 7-4 Texans.
