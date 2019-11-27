BOSTON (CBS) — Matthew Slater is one of the best in the business on special teams, and he receives plenty of love in New England for his contributions to the Patriots. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowler, so the NFL has recognized him as a special teams ace as well.
But in his 12 seasons, Slater had never won a Special Teams Player of the Week award. That changed on Wednesday, when Slater took home the honors following his big game in a 13-9 win over the Cowboys.
Slater came through with a blocked punt in the first quarter, which the Patriots recovered at the Dallas 12-yard line. It led to New England’s only touchdown of the game.
It was Slater’s first career blocked punt, and the third time this season the Patriots have sent back an opposing kick, tying the team record set in 1986.
The Patriots have now earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in consecutive weeks, after punter Jake Bailey took home the award after his monster performance in Week 12 at Philadelphia.
New England has earned six NFL honors so far in 2019. Along with Slater and Bailey over the last two weeks, linebacker Kyle Van Noy was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after Week 4, Devin McCourty was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September and Stephon Gilmore was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.
You must log in to post a comment.