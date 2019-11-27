



BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick is known for keeping an even keel on the sidelines, never getting too high and never getting too low. His non-reactions to a flurry of Patriots touchdowns once made for a rather memorable NFL Films clip.

As a new mic’d up clip shows, though, it appears that Steve Belichick has a different approach on the sidelines.

The secondary and safeties coach (and maybe the defensive play-caller, though that role remains a mystery) was seen reacting to Stephon Gilmore’s interception of Dak Prescott during Sunday’s win. And his reaction was very similar to the one that countless Patriots fans had in the stadium and in their living rooms watching the game.

Belichick let out a primal roar, screaming “Yeah” into the rainy night sky. He then turned to partner-in-crime Jerod Mayo for an aggressive high five before shouting, “Let’s go!”

(The Gilmore pick starts around the 2:17 mark of the video below.)

While Steve has clearly gained a tremendous amount of football knowledge from Bill, it seems as though he’ll be going with his own coaching style for the time being.

Some other highlights from the video:

–Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia told his linemen that they’d be getting good field position late in the first quarter, as Dallas would be punting into the wind. Scarnecchia implored them to make the most of this opportunity. Little did he know, Matthew Slater was about to block that Dallas punt, thus giving the Patriots offense even better field position.

–Perhaps it was just some editing, but based on the timing of when it was included in the video, it appeared that Brady got into the ear of N’Keal Harry after breaking the huddle before the two connected for a touchdown pass. Perhaps Brady was saying, “Hey, catch it, rookie.”

–In one of his patented sideline speeches to the defense, Bill Belichick told his players how simple they could keep the plan: “Hey listen, this is all checkdowns. Get our depth, and let’s be ready to rally to the ball. All right?”