BOSTON (CBS) – The four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products in Massachusetts is ending early, according to Governor Charlie Baker’s office.
It will now end Wednesday, December 11th, more than a month earlier than expected.
The ban, which was approved by the Public Health Council, went into effect September 25 and was orginally scheduled to end January 25, 2020.
Governor Charlie Baker will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. at the State House to discuss the change. The Public Health Council is expected to vote on and implement new regulations as a replacement to the temporary ban.
The governor will also sign a law that bans the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products in Massachusetts that was passed by the Legislature last week.
There have been three vaping-related deaths in Massachusetts this year. The state has received 220 reports of suspected vaping-associated lung injuries. Massachusetts has reported 21 confirmed and 47 probable cases to the Centers for Disease Control.
