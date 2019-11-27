BOSTON (CBS) — Legendary pop artist Madonna announced Wednesday that she is cancelling three shows planned for next week in Boston, saying she is experiencing “overwhelming pain.”
Madonna had been scheduled to perform at the Boch Center Wang Theater on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 as part of her Madame X tour. According to her website, the shows were cancelled due to “doctor’s orders.”
“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame ❌ journey with all of you,” Madonna said in a statement.
The tour is set to resume Dec. 7 in Philadelphia and there are no other changes to the tour at this time. Automatic refunds are being issued to ticket purchasers.
