BOSTON (CBS) — Kemba Walker is feeling good after suffering a neck sprain last week, but he wouldn’t say for sure if he would suit up for the Celtics on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said it would all depend on how Walker felt after shootaround.

That being said, it would be surprising if Walker doesn’t play Wednesday night. He was on the floor and did his usual game-day routine at the Auerbach Center and is probable for Wednesday night’s game, which is incredible considering it was less than a week ago that he collapsed in a heap after running head-first into teammate Semi Ojeleye.

Walker spoke about the injury for the first time on Wednesday, calling it a “scary moment” that played out in Denver.

“It was tough to be in and I know it was scary for everybody,” he said. “It was tough, but thank God I’m OK.”

He said that he remembers everything that happened after running into Ojeleye, and he felt bad for his teammate, whom he called “strong as hell.”

“[Semi] was pretty upset about it, but there was nothing he could have done in that moment,” he said. “It just happened.”

As scary as the injury was, Walker said he knew he would be OK when the numbness in his fingers went away quickly.

“They told me to stay on the ground, but I felt like I could have gotten up,” he said. “I was just nervous when my fingers went a little numb.”

Walker watched the second half of Boston’s loss in Denver, and texted his teammates to let them know how he was proud after their near-comeback against the Nuggets. He even revealed that he could have played in Monday’s 103-102 win over the Sacramento Kings, and was kinda peeved that he didn’t, considering it ended his consecutive game streak at 158.

“I was pissed. I wanted to keep it alive,” said Walker, who added the decision to sit was his. “I could have played, but I thought it was the best decision to take one game. We got the win and that’s all that counts.”

Monday night was just the fifth game that Walker has missed over the last five seasons, so expect him to be out there for the Celtics on Wednesday night.