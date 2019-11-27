BOSTON (CBS) — Over the past couple of days we’ve given you our picks for the top national and local turkeys of 2019. Do you have room for some leftover turkey?

Here are a few who stood out:

Former Celtics Guard Kyrie Irving

“A lot of the battles I thought I could battle through in the team environment I just wasn’t ready for,” said former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving in July as he joined his new team, the Brooklyn Nets. “I failed those guys.”

You can say that again.

Irving led the Celtics off a cliff last spring, whining and moaning all the way. No leadership, no teamwork. Kind of an empty jersey, you might say.

But there is something to celebrate about Kyrie this thanksgiving–he’s ruining Brooklyn’s chemistry now, not ours.

Britain’s Prince Andrew

Remember Britain’s Prince Andrew back in the 1980s when he was a dapper war hero with a limitless future?

They can still stuff him into a uniform, but these days the prince is a sorry sight, accused of raping an underage protege of buddy Jeffrey Epstein, the sex offender whose favors the now-bloated Andrew couldn’t recall in a disastrous recent interview with British TV.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady,” he said of one alleged victim. Unfortunately for “randy Andy,” she remembers meeting him.

R. Kelly

“Quit playin. I didn’t do this stuff!” singer R. Kelly screamed at Gayle King of CBS This Morning during one of the year’s more memorable – and disturbing – interviews.

Kelly has been dodging justice for years, but the King interview signaled his Teflon is wearing off.

A chilling Lifetime documentary about Kelly raised questions about celebrity worship and whether society values his alleged black female victims. And finally, the law is stepping in.

Kelly will spend Thanksgiving in jail awaiting trial on sex-abuse charges.

Matthew McConaughey

“Wouldn’t it be funny if the truth was nobody knows anything?”

That was just one of many pompous lines uttered by actor Matthew McConaughey during his January release, “Serenity,” the story of a tropical island boat captain who gets lured into a murder mystery.

The movie had star power, the likes of Anne Hathaway and McConaughey, one of Hollywood’s biggest draws. But the Oscar-winning actor surely can’t wait for 2019 to end. “Serenity” cost $25 million to make but grossed less than $9 million.

And that dud was followed by an even bigger bomb, “The Beach Bum.” IMDB description: “A rebellious stoner named Moondog lives life by his own rules.”

No, we are not making this up.

Even a cameo by Snoop Dogg couldn’t save this from becoming one of the worst flops of McConaughey’s career. At one point, a judge throws the book at “Moondog,” proclaiming: “It all stops now, the foolishness.”

McConaughey’s fans can only hope he heeds her advice.