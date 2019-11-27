BOSTON (CBS) — Thanksgiving is upon us, which means we’ve reached the most important part of the football season. It’s a pretty important part of the Fantasy Football season too, so Dan Roche is here to give you a fresh serving of Week 13 fantasy advice.

Before we take a look at his picks for this week, let’s take a look back at how Rochie did in Week 12:

Must Start: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (54 yards on 11 rushes, nine receptions for 48 yards)

Stay Away: Rams QB Jared Goff (26/37, 0 TD, 2 INT)

Worth the Risk: Falcons QB Matt Ryan (23/46, 271 yds, 0 TD, INT)

Matchup I Loved More Than Disney: Titans RB Derrick Henry (159 rush yards on 19 attempts, two touchdowns)

This week, Rochie no longer loves Derrick Henry in your lineup, but he has three other players who could lead you to fantasy glory:

Must Start: Jets QB Sam Darnold @ Bengals

Darnold is coming off a great week as the Jets routed the Raiders 34-3. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 16 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals D has allowed opposing QBs to complete 72 percent of their passes for 738 yards and five touchdowns over the last three weeks, while also giving up an additional 81 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Stay Away: Titans RB Derrick Henry @ Colts

This is a bit of a gamble as Henry was a monster last week (19-159-2 TD) against the Jaguars. But, the Colts have shut down opposing running backs the last three weeks, giving up just 165 total yards rushing on 52 carries with no touchdowns, as well as just 72 yards and no receiving scores on 17 catches to opposing backs.

Worth The Risk: Titans WR A.J. Brown @ Colts

Brown is coming off a big day last week when he notched four catches for 135 yards and a TD in the Titans 42-20 romp over the Jaguars. He’ll be going up against a Colts D that has given up 46 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns to wideouts over the last three weeks.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Eagles Zach Ertz @ Miami

Ertz has been one of the few bright spots for the Eagles offensively this season. Last week in a loss to Seattle, Ertz was targeted 14 times, catching 12 balls for 91 yards and a touchdown. Miami’s D has struggled the last three games against tight ends, giving up 14 catches for 162 yards and two scores.