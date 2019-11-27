BOSTON (CBS) — When Brad Marchand first broke into the NHL, he wasn’t seen as anything more than a pesky fourth-line winger with a whole lot of energy. Maybe he would score the occasional goal while getting under the opposition’s skin, but at 5-foot-9, the expectations were low.
Fast forward 10 years and Marchand is a top-line forward on the Bruins and one of their most talented goal scorers. Now he’s on the cusp of taking his spot in the franchise’s Top 10 in career points.
Marchand’s strong 2019-20 season and ridiculous stretch over the last two weeks continued Tuesday night in Montreal, with the winger tallying a first-period goal in Boston’s 8-1 blowout victory. His goal was an absolute beauty, burying a backhand by Carey Price after Charlie Coyle forced a turnover in the Habs’ end.
That goal has a special significance too, as it was the 600th career point by Marchand. He is one of only 11 Bruins players to hit that mark, joining an illustrious group that includes names like Bourque, Bucyk and Orr (just to name a few).
Bourque. Bucyk. Esposito. Middleton. Orr. Bergeron. Cashman. Hodge. Krejci. O'Reilly. And now: @Bmarch63.
6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ points for 6️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ey9DzVEG53
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 27, 2019
For his career, Marchand now has 601 points off 279 goals and 322 assists in 705 games. The Tuesday night tally was Marchand’s 17th goal of the season, and with two assists to go with it, he now has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his last eight games. His 39 points for the season rank third in the NHL.
Marchand should hit another career milestone sometime in the near future, as he’s now just five points behind Terry O’Reilly for 10th place on the Bruins all-time points list.
