



FOXBORO (CBS) – A child playing in a basketball tournament in Foxboro says a referee targeted him with a racial slur and his family is demanding answers.

Because of the nature of this story, the boy is too young for WBZ is to reveal his identity.

“A lot of the time I find myself happy when I’m playing,” said the 12-year-old.

We can tell you he loves sports, especially playing basketball. And says he’s old enough to speak out when something’s wrong.

“Whenever someone says it, even if they’re African American, it makes me feel not good at all. It’s a term slave masters used against people who they treated horribly,” he said.

The 6th grader says that feeling took form earlier this month, when he became the target of a racial slur.

The young athlete questioned a foul call at a basketball game, during a tournament hosted by Mass Premier.

“The referee comes over and says “shut up you ‘N-word’ this isn’t the playground,” said the boy, who belongs to a local AAU club.

His father, Terrance Edwards, now wants the official to be identified and held accountable.

“For him to say that to a child is completely unnecessary and cowardly,” Edwards told WBZ-TV.

The veteran Boston firefighter was on duty and not at the game when the incident played out. He became aware of it after his son told another parent. He says the general manager of the Foxboro facility, who is responsible for finding assignors to hire referees, never called.

“There’s never been a face to face. There’s never been a phone call. It’s been nothing but an assortment of emails. The email that I received was very defiant and let me know this is what I found out, this is what is, and we should be done with it,” said Edwards.

Management at Mass Premier declined to go on camera, but provided WBZ-TV with the following statement:

“It’s a violation of privacy for us to release contractors, employees, customers, coaches, or players’ information.

After reviewing court film and speaking to several people present at the game we have closed the investigation. We took the situation very serious. We were unable to confirm and do not believe a racial slur was used; however, we did determine profanity was used. This is unacceptable. We have suspended the official indefinitely. We do not accept poor judgement regardless of the intensity of the competition or situation. We are confident in our determination based on our investigation.

Mass Premier Courts has thousands of youth players use our facility each year. Our mission is to provide a safe and healthy environment for all. Staff, Officials, Contractors and Coaches are an extension of our business and we expect them to maintain our mission at all times. We have formally apologized to the boy and his family and will continue to strive to meet our mission.”

Edwards feels like his son “is being painted as a liar.”

“It seems like everyone know has formed this weird circle to protect said referee,” Edwards said. “I just want awareness that this gentleman, and I use the term loosely, is the type of man that will refer to young black boys in a derogatory manner.”