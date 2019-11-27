CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping another man at knifepoint, forcing him to drive to a strip club and then on to Connecticut.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Julian Field, of Bedford, pleaded guilty to kidnapping this week. He faces a maximum of life in prison at sentencing March 3.

Prosecutors say Field broke into a Concord home on Feb. 3 and kidnapped a man in his late 60s as he was playing piano.

Field forced the victim to drive to a strip club in Springfield and demanded that he join Field while he tried to purchased fentanyl.

Julian Field (Courtesy Photo)

Authorities say Field then ordered the victim to bring him to a train station in New Haven, Connecticut where he boarded a train to Florida. He was arrested in Key West.

