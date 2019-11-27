Kemba Walker Feeling Good After Neck Injury, Says He Could Have Played MondayKemba Walker is feeling good after suffering a neck sprain last week, but he wouldn't say for sure if he would suit up for the Celtics Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

NFL Picks: Questioning Why Detroit Lions Play Every Thanksgiving, And Ignoring Dallas' DysfunctionIt's Thanksgiving, which means three things: food, family, and football. Unfortunately, for the 10,000th year in a row, that football will include Detroit Lions football -- the worst type of football there is.

2019 Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football ScoreboardThanksgiving Day traditions wouldn't be complete without high school football!

Mic'd Up Footage Shows Steve Belichick Fired Up By Stephon Gilmore's Interception Vs. DallasA new mic'd up clip shows that Steve Belichick has a different approach on the sidelines than his father.

Rochie's Week 13 Four-Pack: Thanksgiving Fixins For Your Fantasy Football TeamThanksgiving is upon us, which means we've reached the most important part of the football season. It's a pretty important part of the Fantasy Football season too, so Dan Roche is here to give you a serving of fresh fantasy advice.