WORCESTER (CBS) — Three people in Worcester County have died as a result of three different car crashes Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. Two of the people who died were hit by cars in Worcester, while a driver died in a crash in Leicester, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

Worcester police said they responded to the first crash just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A 66-year-old man was hit on Park Avenue and rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed on scene after the crash, police said. No charges have been filed.

Around 12:15 Wednesday morning, police responded to a second crash near Chandler and May Streets in Worcester, according to police. They found a man later identified as 54-year-old Devalter Marini Rocha, of Framingham, unresponsive at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an initial investigation showed that the driver, a 23-year-old man, had also hit two parked cars and driven onto the sidewalk and hit a flower box and crossing sign before stopping on the front lawn of Worcester State University.

The driver was also taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they are pressing charges against him.

Details about the crash in Leicester have not been released. An investigation into all three crashes is still ongoing.

 

