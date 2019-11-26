TAUNTON (CBS) – The widow of a hero from the deadly 2016 Taunton rampage needed help saving her home from foreclosure and the public stepped up in a huge way. A GoFundMe page for Rosemary Heath, the wife of George Heath, who died in the attack protecting her and a pregnant waitress, has now raised more than $93,000. The initial goal was $25,000.
On May 10, 2016, Arthur DaRosa entered a Taunton house, killed a woman and injured her daughter. He then drove into the Silver City Galleria mall and stabbed a waitress and killed George Heath, who tried to stop the attack in a Bertucci’s restaurant. DaRosa was then shot and killed by an off-duty deputy.
More than three years later, Rosemary Health lost her job and her home was heading for foreclosure. According to her sister, Elizabeth Lynch Kenney, the mortgage company wanted a minimum of $25,000 to stop the foreclosure and reinstate her mortgage.
Kenney organized the GoFundMe page and in less than a day their goal was met and exceeded. As of Tuesday morning, $93,973 had been raised.
“Unbelievable and overwhelmed by the generosity and love everyone is sending to Rosemary in her time of need,” Kenney wrote on the page Tuesday. “We are trying to read all of the posts and thank everyone, please forgive us if we don’t get back to you, in a timely fashion. Happy Thanksgiving !”
Heath later posted messages on her Facebook page thanking every one who donated.
“What a great feeling to wake up to- RELIEF! Happy Thanksgiving!” she wrote. “Phew! Now that there won’t be an auction on my front lawn, let’s get silly and raise money for scholarships in George’s name! I will have the nomination forms ready to nominate your deserving Senior High School Student!!
For more information on the scholarships, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.