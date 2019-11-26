



BOSTON (CBS) -The New England Patriots are no longer the Super Bowl favorites, according to the folks that handle that sort of thing out in Las Vegas. The Baltimore Ravens are the new favorites to win Super Bowl LIV, coming in at 3/1 odds at the SuperBook in Vegas.

The Patriots have been the favorites for most of the season, and at 10-1 they remain the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But the Ravens have rattled off seven straight wins, including a Week 9 victory over the Patriots, and everyone is drinking their Kool-Aid at the moment. It’s hard not to be impressed with the 8-2 Ravens, with quarterback Lamar Jackson putting up monster numbers every week. Jackson’s recent stretch of superb play has him as the favorite to win NFL MVP when the season ends.

The Ravens are a game behind the Patriots in the AFC standings, but own the tiebreaker over New England thanks to their Week 9 win. Baltimore has a tough matchup against the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers this weekend, while the Patriots visit the 7-4 Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football.

The Baltimore Ravens are your new Super Bowl favorites at @SuperBookUSA. Ravens +300

Patriots +350

Saints +400

49ers +700

Chiefs 10-1

Vikings, Seahawks 12-1

Packers 18-1

Cowboys 25-1 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) November 26, 2019

The 49ers are the top team in the NFC in the standings, but they’re not the favorites out of their conference. That title belongs to the New Orleans Saints, who check in at 4/1 odds to lift the Lombardi Trophy in a little more than two months. San Fran comes in fourth overall at 7/1, with the Vikings and Seahawks both 12/1 in the NFC.