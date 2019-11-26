Patriots Hand Out Thanksgiving-In-A-Basket To Over 200 Families In NeedThe New England Patriots made a lot of handoffs on their off day Tuesday, helping over 200 families get ready for Thanksgiving.

Danny Ainge Takes Blame For Last Year's CelticsDanny Ainge refuses to blame Kyrie Irving for the demise of the 2018-19 Boston Celtics. Ainge, instead, is placing the blame squarely on himself.

The 5 Ways Patriots Can Clinch A Playoff Spot Sunday Night In HoustonThe New England Patriots are going to make the playoffs, but they can make that official as early as Sunday night.

Patriots No Longer Super Bowl Favorites In VegasVegas now has the Baltimore Ravens as the favorites to win Super Bowl LIV.

Bill Belichick Has Even More Football Knowledge Thanks To NFL FilmsBill Belichick's football knowledge has grown.