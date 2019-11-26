BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots made a lot of handoffs on their off day Tuesday, helping over 200 families get ready for Thanksgiving.
For the 26th straight year, the Pats teamed up with Goodwill Headquarters in Roxbury to give out baskets full of Thanksgiving goodies. Dozens of current and former Patriots players, members of the Patriots Women’s Association, Patriots cheerleaders and Pat Patriot gave out overflowing food baskets filled with turkeys and Thanksgiving fixings to 220 families in need.
“It’s wonderful about this country how people care about one another on this holiday and we have so much to be thankful for,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said.
Here’s everything that the Patriots handed out on Tuesday:
- 220 turkeys donated by Willow Tree Farms in Attleboro
- Potatoes, apples and other fixings donated by Performance Food Group
- Roasting pans and other fixings donated by Ocean State Job Lot
- 220 baskets donated by Sterilite Corporation in Townsend
- 220 pies donated by Table Talk Pies in Worcester
- 220 cans of cranberry sauce donated by Ocean Spray
- 220 bags of coffee donated by Dunkin Donuts
- Dinner rolls donated by Fantini Bakery in Haverhill
The Patriots have had a busy week so far, and they haven’t even hit the field to prepare for Sunday night’s big game against the Texans in Houston. On Monday, Kraft and Patriots players gave out more Thanksgiving meals in a special drive-up event at Gillette Stadium.
