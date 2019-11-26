AFC Playoff Picture: Ravens Keep Winning, Keeping Pressure On PatriotsThe Baltimore Ravens keep on winning, which keeps adding more pressure to the Patriots atop the AFC standings.

Marcus Smart Gets Some Redemption Against KingsJust over a week after the Celtics guard missed a last-second shot in Sacramento, a miss that ended Boston's 10-game win streak, Marcus Smart sealed a win over the Kings for Boston.

NFL Tells Cowboys That Tripping Penalties Vs. Patriots Shouldn't Have Been CalledThe NFL has admitted to an officiating boo boo during Sunday's Patriots-Cowboys clash at Gillette Stadium. But that isn't going to make Dallas feel any better about their Week 12 loss.

Red Sox Affiliate In Worcester Unveils New Name And LogoThe Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox has announced its new name: The WooSox.

Celtics Hold Off Kings 103-102 Despite Hield's 41 PointsJaylen Brown scored 24 points, Jayson Tatum had 20 and the Boston Celtics held off the Sacramento Kings 103-102 despite a career-high 41 points from Buddy Hield on Monday night.