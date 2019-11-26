Comments
GILFORD, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are asking the public for help after a troubling discovery was made in Gilford.
Gilford Police said five domestic goats were put into trash bags, then dumped at the top of Liberty Hill Road near an old cell phone tower.
The dead goats were all intact, and several appeared to be malnourished. The animals were dumped within the last two days, police said.
The suspect would likely be familiar with the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Gilford Police.
