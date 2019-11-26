BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL has admitted to an officiating boo boo during Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys clash at Gillette Stadium. But that isn’t going to make Dallas feel any better about their Week 12 loss.

The Cowboys were livid after being flagged for two tripping penalties during Sunday’s 13-9 loss in New England, and according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, the NFL has admitted that neither should have been called. The NFL passed that info along to the Cowboys on Monday.

But it’s not like the league is going to make the Patriots and Cowboys take the field at Gillette Stadium for a quick replay of Sunday’s game.

After reviewing the two tripping penalties in yesterday’s game, the NFL told the Cowboys today that they should not have been called — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 26, 2019

Dallas’ first tripping penalty came with 3:01 left in the first quarter, and led to the Cowboys punting the ball away a few plays later. Matthew Slater blocked that punt, setting up New England’s only touchdown of the game.

The second phantom tripping penalty was much costlier for Dallas. It came just after the two-minute warning with the Cowboys trailing 13-9. Facing a third-and-1 at their own 35-yard line, Dak Prescott hit running back Ezekiel Elliott for a quick three-yard gain, moving the chains for Dallas. But center Travis Frederick was flagged for a trip, negating the first-down pickup and moving Dallas back another 10 yards. Amari Cooper dropped Prescott’s fourth-down pass and the Cowboys turned it over on downs.

The Patriots ate all but one second off the clock and escaped with the 13-9 win. The loss dropped Dallas to 6-5 on the season, and while they still lead the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, their quest for the postseason got a little tighter.

It’s nice of the NFL to admit their mistake, but that won’t make the Cowboys feel any better about Sunday’s outcome.