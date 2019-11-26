BOSTON (CBS) – The mayor of New Bedford said the city is mourning the loss of three fishermen who are missing at sea after their boat sank off of Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend.
The Coast Guard began searching on Sunday after receiving a distress call from The Leonardo about 24 nautical miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard. One man was rescued, but three others remain unaccounted for.
The search was called off Monday night for crewmembers from the fishing boat based out of New Bedford.
On Tuesday, Mayor Jon Mitchell said the city is mourning the loss of the crew.
“From a Port and City that are all too familiar with the perilous nature of commercial fishing, we extend our prayers and support to the families of those who were lost, and express our gratitude to the U.S. Coast Guard members who saved the lone survivor of this tragedy,” said Mitchell.
