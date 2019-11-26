



WORCESTER (CBS) – Firefighters were recognized Tuesday morning for acts of bravery during the 30th annual Firefighter of the Year Awards. Among those honored were departments for their work during the Merrimack Valley explosions and Lt. Jason Menard, who was killed while saving colleagues this month in Worcester.

Brave men and women were singled out for exceptional honor, valor, leadership and community service.

Gov. Charlie Baker spoke at the event, which was held in Worcester.

“The reason today is a celebration is that time and time again the people of the fire service give people back something,” Baker said. “They give them back that simple opportunity to continue to live that life you thought you would lead. They save a son, they save a daughter, they save a husband, they save a wife, they save a dog. Maybe they save a house, or a building, or a restaurant. But what people really care about, is that opportunity to continue to be with their loved ones.”

Baker became emotional when he spoke about Menard, who is credited with saving the life of Worcester firefighter Chris Pace among others. Baker recalled visiting Pace in the hospital after Menard’s death.

“He did not look like someone who had been thrown out a third story window,” Baker said. “But if Jason Menard hadn’t thrown him out that third story window, we would have lost two firefighters instead of one.”

The family of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy was at the ceremony to accept a posthumous honor on his behalf. Roy was killed in the line of duty last December.