BOSTON (CBS) – Prosecutors said a deadly shooting that happened near TD Garden over the weekend may have been over a gold chain.

Family members of 25-year-old Fouad Baghdad cried in a Boston courtroom on Monday as they tried to face the two men charged in his death. The suspects, however, hid their faces during their arraignment.

Bryan Rice, 22, of Boston, was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempted armed robbery. Anthony Baptista-Goncalves, 24, of Boston, was charged with accessory before and after the fact to commit: murder and attempted armed robbery.

Both were both ordered held without bail for their alleged roles in the Saturday shooting that took place on Canal Street.

Investigators said Baghdad was killed with a gun that belongs to Goncalves, who was a passenger in the car with Rice. Prosecutors said in court Goncalves allowed Rice to use the gun to rob Baghdad, then took the weapon back.

It is not clear if the victim and suspects knew each other. Police said the fight and attempted robbery may have been over a gold chain, which was found on the ground after the shooting.

Prosecutors said a surveillance camera outside Hurricanes shows Rice getting out of the car and running up to Baghdad. The two get into an altercation, and a single shot is fired.

Rice is seen getting back into the car as the pair tries to drive away. There was too much traffic, and they did not get far before police responded.

Both suspects are being held without bail until a status hearing on December 6.