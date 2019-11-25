BOSTON (CBS) – The jury in the murder trial of Bampumim Teixeira heard a 911 call from the night a couple was killed in their South Boston penthouse.
The call was played while Amanda Gibbs was on the witness stand Monday morning. She’s the godmother of victim Dr. Lina Bolanos. She identified Bolanos’ voice on the call.
“Who’s voice did you recognize of that belonging too?” asked prosecutor John Pappas.
“That was Lina’s voice,” said Gibbs.
Dr. Richard Field and Dr. Bolanos were murdered on May 5, 2017. Teixeira is charged with first degree murder in their deaths.
Monday marked day three of testimony. So far the jury has heard from more than 12 witnesses.
On Monday the jury also heard from Boston Police Officer Scott MacIsaac. He was the first officer who walked into the couple’s condo on May 5th. He testified that he saw a silhouette. He believed Teixeira was holding a gun.
“Can you just demonstrate for the jury how you saw this person you know holding heir arms. Let the record reflect that the witness is holding his hands together out stretched in front of body your honor,” said prosecutor John Pappas.
Testimony will resume Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon the jury will visit the South Boston condo building.
