FOXBORO (CBS) – In the spirit of giving, the New England Patriots are making sure 500 families in need won’t go without a meal this holiday. On Monday, in a special drive-up event, the families received a fresh turkey and a grocery bag filled with fixings.
“Very grateful for these donations and excited to share this joy with other families on Thanksgiving,” one woman said.
The New England Patriots Foundation and Shaw’s teamed up to provide the meals. Koch’s Turkey Farm in Pennsylvania donated the turkeys.
The cars kept rolling through Patriot Place with team owner Robert Kraft handing out the first Thanksgiving dinner to a family from Brighton. Another family drove an hour and a half from Springfield.
They were greeted by Patriots players, the team mascot and staff – loading up the meals into their cars.
“I’m thankful,” another woman said. “Thank you so much, for you know Robert Kraft and his family and the New England Patriots and Shaw’s.”
The players were also grateful to give back to their loyal fans.
“Thanksgiving is such an important holiday for our country,” said Patriots center Ted Karras. “To be able to have a meal that you can be thankful for and it stems to being thankful for everything else in your life and I think that’s important for families and I’m glad that we’re handing them out today.”
An act of kindness to make sure these families don’t have to worry about putting food on the table. Instead, focusing on cooking these turkeys to perfection.
