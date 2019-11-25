BOSTON (CBS) – Coast Guard crews are continuing to search for three missing fishermen off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.
Officials received a distress call Sunday afternoon that a boat capsized and sank about 24 nautical miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard. One man was rescued and is in good condition.
Three other crew members from The Leonardo are missing. The boat is based out of New Bedford.
One of the men’s sisters said she is holding out hope her brother will be found safe.
“He’s my hero. He’s my love, he’s my support. He’s the best big brother anybody could ever ask for. He’s doing really good and he deserves to come home to his fiancé, to his mother who’s in tears who misses him very much, to his father who’s waiting for him to come home,” said Alisha Marques.
