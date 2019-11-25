Four Ups, Four Downs (And One In-Between) From Patriots' Rain-Soaked Win Over CowboysThat one was ... a little bit ugly. But the 10-1 Patriots don't mind one bit. Here's who shined, and who has some work to do, after that 13-9 victory.

Patriots' Defense Continues On Historic Pace After Smothering Cowboys' Top-Ranked OffenseThough a discerning eye could have seen that Bill Belichick's defense was functioning on a completely separate universe from the rest of the league, the knock on the Patriots' relatively easy schedule remained. Not anymore.

Patriots Set NFL Record With 17th Straight Season With At Least 10 WinsThe New England Patriots have accomplished something that no team has done before. And it's something that no team is likely to do for a very long time.

Late Replay Review Helps Lift Patriots Over Cowboys In 13-9 WinIt wasn't easy, but the New England Patriots improved to 10-1 on Sunday afternoon with a 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Matthew Slater Blocks Cowboys Punt, Setting Up N'Keal Harry's First Career TouchdownAfter punts to end their first two drives, Tom Brady and Co. needed a little bit of a boost.