



TAUNTON (CBS) – The widow of a hero from the deadly 2016 Taunton rampage needs help saving her home from foreclosure. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rosemary Heath, the wife of George Heath, who died in the attack protecting her and a pregnant waitress.

On May 10, 2016, Arthur DaRosa entered a Taunton house, killed a woman and injured her daughter. He then drove into the Silver City Galleria mall and stabbed a waitress and killed George Heath, who tried to stop the attack in a Bertucci’s restaurant. DaRosa was then shot and killed by an off-duty deputy.

A year after the attack, Governor Charlie Baker went to the Heath’s home in Taunton and presented a Carnegie medal for heroism to Rosemary in honor of George.

Now Rosemary Health is in danger of losing that house after losing her job.

“My pride has to be put aside. This kills me to have to do this,” she wrote on her Facebook page, asking for donations to the GoFundMe account.

“I thought my mortgage co. would work with me to get caught up after I lost my job. Apparently they arent willing to do so. They listed my home without any notice to me.”

According to the GoFundMe organizer, Elizabeth Lynch Kenney, Rosemary Health does “not qualify for assistance by any agency.”

“Now the mortgage company wants a minimum of $25,000 to stop the foreclosure and reinstate her mortgage,” Kenney wrote. “She is able to pay the monthly payments now, but they want the lump sum payment which she does not currently have.”

“I cannot lose my home. I’ve contacted every agency I know of, because we were not first responders, I don’t qualify for help. Please help if you can,” Heath said in her post.

George and Rosemary Heath were married in their backyard in 2002.

“Her husband is gone and she will be devastated if she (loses) the home she and George had together,” Kenney wrote.