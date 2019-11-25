BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins hit the road for a two-game road trip on Monday, but did so without Patrice Bergeron. Their top-line center will sit out Tuesday’s game in Montreal and Wednesday’s in Ottawa, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Monday.

Bergeron missed a pair of games with a lower body injury just over a week ago, and Cassidy said a similar issue in the same area will keep the B’s associate captain out of the lineup for the upcoming trip.

“Lower body, not going to travel. Other than that, no timeline on it,” Cassidy told reporters on Monday. “We just want to make sure when he’s in the lineup, he’s not going to put himself at further risk. So the medical staff will stay on top of it and go from there.”

This season, the Bruins have taken a cautious approach with Bergeron after the veteran nursed a groin injury during last postseason and throughout the summer. He’s received a handful of days off throughout the year, as the Bruins hope to manage his workload and keep these injuries from becoming more serious. After staying off the ice for four days earlier this month, Bergeron returned to action last Thursday night against the Sabres and tallied an assist during his 18:16 of playing time in Boston’s 3-2 win.

Bergeron played just 16:40 in Saturday’s comeback victory against the Minnesota Wild, and now will take another breather for a few days.

“It’s at the point where if it’s back-to-back or not, they just feel he’s better to be off the ice,” said Cassidy. “That will be the best way to respond.”

With Bergeron sidelined, David Krejci will likely slide up to Boston’s top line to center David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.