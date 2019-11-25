



BROCKTON (CBS) – Benjamin Brady Moynihan, a one-month-old baby from Raynham, has a unique distinction; he’s the 5000th baby delivered by a certain nurse midwife, a special delivery indeed. Across the country about 9% of all births are attended by midwives, most of them in hospitals.

“Brady after Tom Brady,” his mother Julie Moynihan said.

Every baby is special, but Benjamin has incredible bragging rights. “We call him Benny 5000,” Julie said.

Benny 5000 because he’s the 5000th baby delivered by Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital midwife Dianne Quadros. “The fact that I’ve got 5000 in 30 years, not many people get to 5000,” Dianne said.

Dianne delivered all three of Julie and Kevin Moynihan’s kids. In fact she and Julie hoped Benjamin would be number 5000. “It was incredibly awesome that it was Julie because she was my own patient so I knew her through the entire pre-natal course, and extraordinarily awesome that I was part of the delivery with both of her other children because that in itself is more rare than 5000,” said Dianne.

Like a growing number of women, Julie wanted the more personal approach a nurse midwife can offer. “She takes her time and talks you through the delivery, and makes you feel like you know the next step,” Julie said.

Dianne keeps detailed delivery records, so she’s sure Benjamin is number 5000. “As of now I’m at 5011. I’m hoping to get another 1000. I’ve got at least another 10-year plan,” Dianne said.

Just after Benjamin’s birth Dianne hit another milestone, a second generation birth. She delivered the baby of someone she had delivered.