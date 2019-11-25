BOSTON (CBS) — Last week in the NHL, there was no player better than Boston’s Brad Marchand.
The Bruins’ top line left winger was named the First Star of the Week on Monday, after he posted seven points and a plus-6 rating in three games — all wins — for Boston.
Marchand had three goals and four assists in those three games against the Devils, Sabres and Wild. He tallied three assists in the win in New Jersey, before scoring two goals against Buffalo. In Saturday’s wild comeback win over Minnesota, he scored a goal and registered an assist on Torey Krug’s game-winner — though Krug did the heavy lifting on that one.
Marchand currently ranks third in the NHL in points, is tied for fourth in goals, ranks fourth in assists, and is tied for league lead in plus-minus at plus-17. He’s also tied for second with four game-winning goals this season.
Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (4-3-7 in four games) and the Islanders’ Brock Nelson (4-1-5 in three games) rounded out the NHL’s Three Stars of the Week.
