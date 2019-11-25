BERLIN, N.J (CBS) – All A.C. Moore stores are set to close, its parent company announced Monday. The arts and crafts retailer has 12 locations in Massachusetts and two in New Hampshire.
Founded in 1985, A.C. Moore has 145 stores from Florida to Maine and employs more than 5,000 people.
“For over 30 years, our stores have been servicing the creative community with a vast selection of art and craft materials, with one common focus, the customer,” CEO Anthony Piperno said in a statement. “Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a National level.”
The company will announce plans for closing specific locations on its website in the coming weeks. Online orders are no longer being accepted.
A group of stores will be re-opening as Michael’s.
