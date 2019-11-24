BOSTON (CBS) – The latest injury news on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t shocking for most fans. But it’s good news nonetheless.

Brady, who was added to the injury report on Friday with an elbow ailment, was officially listed as questionable.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the unsurprising development that Brady will start against Dallas.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady, who popped up on the injury report Friday and is listed as questionable with a right elbow injury, will start today vs. the #Cowboys, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019

Rapoport did have some additional information that may give Patriots fans some pause. He said Sunday morning that Brady could not complete practice on Friday because his elbow was bothering him, and rookie Jarrett Stidham took the majority of the reps.

From @NFLGameDay: #Patriots QB Tom Brady's elbow is worth watching. He's going to play today, but how much of an issue will the maintenance be? pic.twitter.com/FNsg1djbVg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019

The Patriots’ wide receiving corps could be shorthanded against Dallas.

Mohamed Sanu has been limited in practice all week with an ankle injury. Though things weren’t looking great for his availability, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had some potentially promising news on Sunday.

According to Schefter, Sanu felt “much better” on Saturday and there is a chance he plays.

Patriots’ WR Mohamed Sanu, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, felt much better Saturday and wants to see how he feels Today before making any decisions about whether he can play against Cowboys, per source. Despite early week pessimism, it sounds like there is a chance. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2019

Phillip Dorsett is also questionable with a concussion.