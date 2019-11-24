CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – The latest injury news on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t shocking for most fans. But it’s good news nonetheless.

Brady, who was added to the injury report on Friday with an elbow ailment, was officially listed as questionable.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the unsurprising development that Brady will start against Dallas.

Rapoport did have some additional information that may give Patriots fans some pause. He said Sunday morning that Brady could not complete practice on Friday because his elbow was bothering him, and rookie Jarrett Stidham took the majority of the reps.

The Patriots’ wide receiving corps could be shorthanded against Dallas.

Mohamed Sanu has been limited in practice all week with an ankle injury. Though things weren’t looking great for his availability, ESPN’s Adam Schefter had some potentially promising news on Sunday.

According to Schefter, Sanu felt “much better” on Saturday and there is a chance he plays.

Phillip Dorsett is also questionable with a concussion.

