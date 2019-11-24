BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots will be without Phillip Dorsett on Sunday.
The Patriots wide receiver is officially listed as questionable with a concussion.
Mike Giardi of the NFL Network reported on Sunday that Dorsett will not play, leaving New England shorthanded at the position. Mohamed Sanu is far from a sure thing against the Dallas Cowboys as he battles an ankle injury.
Phillip Dorsett is out, per source. #Patriots may have just 4 wideouts today: Edelman, Harry, Meyers and Slater if Sanu can't go. #Cowboys @nflnetwork
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 24, 2019
As Giardi pointed out, if Sanu can’t play, the Patriots would have Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, and Matthew Slater as their only wide receivers at Gillette Stadium.
