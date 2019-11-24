BOSTON (CBS) — Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know about Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys clash at Gillette Stadium!

– This game will feature the Patriots top-ranked defense taking on the Cowboys’ top-ranked offense.

– The Pats are 3-0 against the NFC East this season.

– Tom Brady is 4-0 in his career against the Dallas Cowboys, one one of five teams that the QB owns an undefeated record against (Dallas, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Atlanta, Minnesota).

– This will be the 13th meeting between the Pats and the Cowboys. Dallas leads the series 7-5.

– A win will notch New England’s 17th consecutive season with 10 or more wins.

– A win and the Pats will have won 18 straight regular season home games. That is the second longest streak in the franchises history.

– The Patriots own a plus-179 point differential, tops in the NFL.

– The Pats have recorded at least one sack in each of their 10 games this season.

– The Pats defense is leading the league with 19 interceptions in 10 games.

– The Pats defense has held teams to 23-for-119 (19.3 percent) on third downs, best in the NFL.

– A win and Brady will improve to 56-16 against the NFC in his career.

– A win and Brady will get his 83rd regular season win at home.

– Brady needs 248 yards to reach 3,000 yards on the season. It would be the 17th time he’s done that in his career.

– When he takes the field on Sunday, Brady will become only the 10th player to appear in 280 career games.

– With one touchdown reception from Brady, Julian Edelman will pass Wes Welker (34) for the third-most touchdown receptions from Brady in his career.

– Sunday will be the 200th career game for Ben Watson.

– If James White catches four or more passes on Sunday, he will reach 300 career receptions in 73 games. That would be the sixth-fastest in history for an NFL running back.