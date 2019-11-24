FOXBORO (CBS) — As expected, the Patriots’ offense will be shorthanded when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.
Both Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) are inactive for Sunday’s game in Foxboro, leaving the Patriots very thin at wide receiver. Julian Edelman (who’s playing despite a shoulder injury), N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers will carry the bulk of the load at the receiver spots, while Matthew Slater may see some rare offensive snaps, too.
The Patriots will also be without tight end Ryan Izzo (healthy scratch) and running back Damien Harris (hamstring) on Sunday.
In news that will surprise nobody, Tom Brady is active for the Patriots. He popped up on the injury report on Friday with an elbow injury — one that reportedly forced him to end practice early on Friday — but will be under center when this one begins.
In what is something of a surprise on defense, cornerback Jason McCourty is inactive. He, too, appeared on the injury report on Friday for the first time, dealing with a groin issue.
The complete list of inactives for both teams is below.
PATRIOTS
T Korey Cunningham
RB Damien Harris
QB Cody Kessler
WR Phillip Dorsett
CB Jason McCourty
TE Ryan Izzo
WR Mohamed Sanu
COWBOYS
WR Cedrick Wilson
WR Devin Smith
S Donovan Wilson
LB Leighton Vander Esch
DE Joe Jackson
G Brandon Knight
DT Trysten Hill
You must log in to post a comment.