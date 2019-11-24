MELROSE (CBS) – A Melrose man is facing a charge of animal cruelty after he allegedly killed a dog with a rock Friday night and buried the animal in his yard.
Adam Crook, 44, was arrested Saturday at a home on Mount Zion Road after a witness reported the incident that happened the night before.
After an investigation, Melrose Police found that Crook allegedly dragged a dog from his home and hit it with a large rock several times. Crook then allegedly retrieved a shovel and buried the dog.
Police executed a search warrant and exhumed the dog.
“This suspect’s alleged actions are absolutely reprehensible and inexcusable,” Police Chief Michael Lyle said.
Crook was released on personal recognizance. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court.
