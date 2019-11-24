WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Police said a stabbing that took place in a Weymouth shopping plaza on Saturday stemmed from “a dispute on social media.” The victim and suspect appear to know each other.
Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to Middle Street and found a 41-year-old man with stab wounds on his torso, police said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but he is expected to recover.
Mark Allsopp, 32, was arrested a short time later. He was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice/interfering with a police investigation and possession Class D.
Allsopp will be arraigned in Quincy District Court on Monday.
