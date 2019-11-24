Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — A Dunkin’ in East Boston is closing after a series of health violations. The company is suing to prevent the franchise from re-opening under the Dunkin’ name.
Inspectional services shut down the Maverick Square shop last week after a video on Facebook showed mice scurrying around inside the store.
“Defendants breached the [Franchise] agreement by flagrantly violating Dunkin’s operational standards relating to health, food safety, and sanitation at their former Dunkin’ shop,” the complaint said.
Dunkin’ argued the franchise violated the agreement and therefore “their right to use the Dunkin’ Marks and system would cease.”
