GAME RECAPPatriots Beat Cowboys, 13-9
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Coast Guard


BOSTON (CBS) — A fisherman was rescued by the Coast Guard after a distress call Sunday evening. He is in good condition, the Coast Guard said.

Crews from Air Station Cape Cod are searching for three other people, according to a tweet.

The distress signal was for a boat that capsized and sank about 24 nautical miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.

No other information is available at this time.

Comments