BOSTON (CBS) — A fisherman was rescued by the Coast Guard after a distress call Sunday evening. He is in good condition, the Coast Guard said.
Crews from Air Station Cape Cod are searching for three other people, according to a tweet.
#HappeningNow @USCGNortheast Rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod have recovered one fisherman and are actively searching for 3 more after receiving a distress signal from a boat that capsized and sank, 24NM SW of Martha’s Vineyard, #Massachusetts #SAR
The distress signal was for a boat that capsized and sank about 24 nautical miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.
No other information is available at this time.
