



BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker did not vote for President Trump during the 2016 election, citing Trump’s temperament. Almost four years later, Baker doesn’t believe much has changed.

During the second part of a sit-down interview with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller, Baker talked about his stance on Trump. Still, Baker said that doesn’t prevent him from working with the Trump administration.

“I was concerned about his temperament and I didn’t’ support him. I haven’t seen since then that changes my mind with respect to that,” said Baker. “But obviously we work with his administration and the people in his administration when it works for Massachusetts and it’s important for us to do so.”

Baker, whose approval rating regularly lands him among the most popular governors in the country, said the success he has found has come by avoiding partisanship.

“I try not to make the work about partisanship, which is one of the reason I think we’ve had a fair amount of success here, and why I think people in Washington could learn something from us,” said Baker.

“The largest group of voters in Massachusetts are the unenrolled, and they grow every year it seems to me. There’s a message in that to everyone else, particularly the folks that are part of the party structure. I tend to think of myself as a moderate Republican in traditional New England ways.”