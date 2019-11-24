CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – The Bruins revealed a new third jersey on Sunday.

Boston will wear its newest alternate sweater 11 times this year.

David Pastrnak in a new Bruins alternate jersey. (Image Credit: Boston Bruins)

“The new alternate sweater pays homage to the club’s rich heritage, hearkening back to the late 1940s, early 1950s era when Bruins legends like Milt Schmidt once styled a gold, varsity block-B as their uniform centerpiece,” the team said.

The Bruins will wear the jersey at TD Garden for the first time on Friday. That day, it will also become available for fans to buy in person and online.

