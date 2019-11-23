Comments
NEW BRAINTREE (CBS) — Two women were found with gunshot wounds in a New Braintree home after a shooting Saturday morning. Both are in stable condition, according to the Worcester County district attorney’s office.
Police received a call about shots fired on Worcester Road around 8:30 a.m., the district attorney’s office said. One woman, they said, was found with self inflicted gunshot wounds, and the other was shot.
Both were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive.
The district attorney’s office said police believe the shooting to be the result of a domestic dispute and that there is no danger to the public. They said this was not a random act.
The incident is still under investigation. No further information has been released.
