



QUINCY (CBS) — Several Quincy families lost everything when their house went up in flames Friday, but the community is turning out to help in a big way.

“Life’s delicate. Just thankful nobody got hurt,” said neighbor Tom Dunn.

The Winthrop Street house dating back to the early 1900s was destroyed in a large fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the second and third floor was already engulfed in flames.

“Kid who burned his fingers just had shorts and a t-shirt,” said neighbor Jerry Nichols. “So I said, find some stuff here. Go upstairs find some shirts, shoes, whatever you need. Then he went to hospital to get the burns looked at.”

Investigators are looking into whether some type of battery is to blame for the fire.

“l’m just thankful that it was contained,” Dunn said. “Firefighters did an excellent job, and it didn’t spread to any of the surrounding properties.”

Firefighters battled the fire in the midst of strong winds and huge flames, but Quincy Firefighter Lieutenant Robert Laracy said donations have been pouring into the Houghs Neck Fire Station since Friday.

“They’re really tight knit down here,” Laracy said. “People have been coming in bringing blankets, jackets, new clothing, anything to help out the community.”

Several Go Fund Me fundraisers have been created to help the families.

“The structure in rough shape but that can be replaced. Lives, not so much,” Dunn said.