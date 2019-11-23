BOSTON (CBS) — A man died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Boston. Police said two people have been charged in connection with his death.
The shooting occurred on Canal Street near the T.D. Garden around 2 a.m. According to police, the injured man was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
“The suspect motor vehicle was observed fleeing the scene by officers on directed patrol in the area,” police said. Officers pulled the car over and “during the traffic stop, a firearm was recovered and upon further investigation, the following suspects were arrested.”
Bryan Rice, 22, of Boston, was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and attempted armed robbery. Anthony Baptista-Goncalves, 24, of Boston, was charged with accessory before and after the fact to commit: murder and attempted armed robbery.
It is unclear if the men knew the victim.
Rice and Baptista-Goncalves are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.
